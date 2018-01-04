Recruitment: Association Urges IGP To Partner With Religious, Traditional Leaders

The National Association of Izalatul Bidia Waikamatul Sunna (JIBWIS) has advised the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris to liaise with religious and traditional leaders to enlist only credible people in the Nigerian Police Force.

The National Chairman, Sheik Abdullahi Bala-Lau gave the advised during a courtesy call on the IGP in his office in Abuja.

Bala-Lau said such collaboration would assist the police in recruiting credible young people with the fear of God and imbued with good moral upbringing in the police.

He also commended the IGP for his commitment in reducing crime in the country especially on the nation’s highways.

According to him, the highways are now safe for travelers.

He also lauded the IGP’s efforts in bringing down the menace of armed robbery and kidnapping and called on the people to continue to support the Police in the task of safeguarding lives and property.

Bala-Lau also commended the police boss for boldly reducing crime and criminality in the country.

JIBWIS president further commended President Muhamnadu Buhari, for reposing tremendous confidence in the IGP, and enjoined him to do more in tackling the menace of robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling among other bad vices.

Responding, IGP Idris commended them for visit and assured of his commitment to the protection of lives and property.

Idris also promised to liaise with both religious and traditional institutions in the country during Police recruitment exercises to ensure enlistment of credible persons in the Force.