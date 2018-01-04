Robbery: Police Arrests 2 Former Soldiers

Nigeria police force, Kano state police command has arrested two armed robbery suspects dressed in military attire, while attempting to cross to neighboring Niger Republic in a stolen vehicle.

The state command spokesman, Magaji Musa Majia, a police DSP, Thursday said, police successfully apprehended the suspected armed robber, following a tip off from members of the public.

He named those arrested as, one Abubakar Ibrahim of Kurmin Mashi Quarters Kaduna State and Jaduwa Thalma 37yrs old, of Askira Uba Local Government, Borno State, he said, when arrested, the suspected armed robbers were dressed in Nigerian army uniform

“In our continued effort and intelligence gathering, the operatives of SARS attached to Kano and Katsina State Commands, while acting on a tip-off ambushed and arrested Abubakar Ibrahim of Kurmin Mashi Quarters Kaduna State and Jaduwa Thalma 37yrs old, of Askira Uba Local Government, Borno State who were in full camouflage Army uniform and were about to cross to Niger Republic with a brand new robbed Unregistered Ford Hilux Navy blue colour Motor vehicle.”

Majia alleged that, the suspects in their confessional statement told the police, that the vehicle was snatched from its owner, during an armed robbery operation conducted by the duo, in far away, Port Harcourt the capital city of Rivers state.

He said, the suspects further confessed that , they are former soldiers, and were dismissed from the Nigerian army for allegedly deserting their post.

“during interrogation, the suspects confessed to be dismissed Soldiers who deserted from the service when posted to Baga on operation Lafiya Dole and took to crime.

“The principal suspect Abu Soja is a notorious Armed robber who was declared wanted by IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS), SARS Rivers Command and have a pending robbery case at SCIID Bompai Kano.” Majia stated.

The state commissioner of police, Rabi’u Yusuf disclosed that, a special crack squad constituted by IGP Ibrahim K.Idris named Special Tactical Squad (STS), attached to Kano, Kastina and Rivers States worked in synergy to neutralize the squahed notorious robbery gang.

He said. investigation into the matter is in progress , adding that, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.