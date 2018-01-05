NEWS
Boko Haram Factional Leader Wounded By Troops
The Nigerian Army on Friday said one of the Boko Haram factional leaders, Mamman Nur, was wounded in an ongoing clearance operation by troops in Lake Chad region.
Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri.
Nwachukwu said that Nur sustained fatal injuries following artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram insurgents enclaves in Lake Chad basin.
He said evaluation report indicated that Nur was wounded while trying to flee the area, adding that a great number of his commanders were also injured or killed during the operation.
The army spokesman disclosed that several insurgents who fled the onslaught had surrendered to security forces in Niger Republic.
“The ongoing artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to yield positive results.
“Currently an evaluation report of the ongoing operation indicates that a major factional leader of the terrorists group, Mamman Nur has been fatally injured in the bombardment, as he and his sub commanders fled from the onslaught.
“Also, several of his foot soldiers have been killed by troops, while many of the insurgents who escaped are now surrendering to Niger Defence Forces, following the Amnesty granted the insurgents by the Government of Niger Republic,” Nwachukwu said. (NAN)
Boko Haram Factional Leader Wounded By Troops
Magunguna A Musulunci: Sharrin Aljannu A Kan Hana Samun Miji Ga Mata
D’Banj Conferred With Chieftaincy Title In Imo
NSE: Market Capitalisation Up N88b
Matashi Ya Halaka Kansa Da Mahaifinsa A Harin Bom
Abductors Of Kaduna’s Paramount Ruler, Kukah Demands N100m Ransom
Robbery: Police Arrests 2 Former Soldiers
Benue Killings: Women Protesters Besiege Government House
Oil Price Rises Above $68, Highest Since 2015
I May Become Clergyman After Leaving Office – Fayose
FLASHBACK
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURED17 hours ago
Abductors Of Kaduna’s Paramount Ruler, Kukah Demands N100m Ransom
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Robbery: Police Arrests 2 Former Soldiers
-
FEATURED17 hours ago
Benue Killings: Women Protesters Besiege Government House
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Oil Price Rises Above $68, Highest Since 2015
-
METRO24 hours ago
I May Become Clergyman After Leaving Office – Fayose
-
FEATURED17 hours ago
PMB Condemns Benue Killings, Describes Killers As Criminals
-
FEATURED17 hours ago
Killings: Military, Police, Others Hold Security Meeting In Nasarawa
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
PMB Warns Customs, Others Against Misuse Of Dry Ports Facilities