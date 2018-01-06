AMAA 2018 Organisers Call For Entries

The 14th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the Premier Africa Film Awards countdown has begun and the Africa Film Academy cordially invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary works for consideration in nearly 30 categories of the awards.

According to the organisers which issued a press statement, the deadline for all submissions is 30th January 2018 and a late entry deadline is 14th of February, 2018. Submission is on Film Freeway and in any of the AMAA offices across the continent.

“Nominations will be announced on April 2018 while the 14th Edition of the Amass will be held on June 2, 2018 and televised globally. Only films produced and released between June 2016 and January 2018 may be entered for this celebration of African cinema. “

The Africa Movie Academy Awards was founded in 2005. Mostly held annually in Nigeria, the AMAAs is without doubt the most prestigious and glamorous African entertainment industry event of its kind on the continent. Evolving from a one day event — televised live — to an annually chronicled African event, the AMA Awards is now an established engagement platform for filmmakers, industry professionals and all creative industry stakeholders. The primary aim of the AMA Awards is to facilitate the development and the showcasing of the social relevance of African film and cinema. The awards are presented to recognize and honor excellence in professional filmmaking in the African film industry and the African Diaspora.

The 2017 African Movie Academy Awards took place on July 15th, 2017 at the Eko Hotels Convention Center in Lagos State, Nigeria. The exciting and glitzy event was hosted by notable Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe Etim. Awards were presented in about 30 categories including best animation, best Diaspora feature, Best Africa Film in the Diaspora and Best Diaspora Short Film Awards inclusive of Caribbean Shorts and Caribbean features, achievement in make-up, achievement in production design, and achievement in editing, achievement in screenplay, best actor and actress in a supporting role, and more.

The award for best African actor of the year went to Jahwar Soudani for his lead role in the Tunisian movie “Last of Us’’ while the Congolese born actress Vero Tshanda won the best actress for her lead role in the Senegalese movie Félicité by Allan Gomis. “Felicite” emerged the biggest winner of the night and won the AMAA 2017 Best Film and lots more. Other winners include Akin Omotoso, who won the best director award, Nkem Owoh who received the Lifetime Achievement Award and “76” which won the Lagos State Best Nigerian film award. The Best Diaspora Short was a joint award and the award was presented to the short films titled ’90 DAYS’ (USA) and ‘KBELA’ (BRAZIL). Disney’s ‘Queen of Katwe’ won the award for Achievement in Costume Design and the Best Young/ Promising Actor award, which went to Medina Molanga.

The statement further read: Filmmakers must ensure that for the 2018 edition of the award, each completed entry form must be accompanied by all the supporting materials listed on the submission forms, including the synopsis of the film, the list of credits, marketing stills of the film, filmographies of the directors and producers, copies of the film in 3DVDS or a hard drive plus a compulsory online submission via vimeo / we transfer and proof of the right to submit. All films must indicate the year of copyright.