NEWS
Army Injures Boko Haram Factional Leader, Maman Nur, Kills Foot Soldiers
The Nigerian troops of operation Lafiya Dole in its ongoing artellery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lakechad region, said it has injured the factional leader of Boko Haram, Mamman Nur.
A statement by the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command of operation Lafiya Dole, Col Onyema Nwachukwu said several of his foot soldiers have also been killed.
The statement reads that ongoing artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to yield positive results.
It stated that “ Currently an evaluation report of the ongoing operation indicates that a major factional leader of the terrorists group, Mamman Nur has been fatally injured in the bombardment as he and his sub commanders fled from the onslaught”, Col Nwachukwu said.
According to the statement, several of his foot soldiers have also been killed by troops, while many of the insurgents who escaped are now surrendering to Republic of Niger Defence Forces, following the Amnesty granted the insurgents by the Government of Niger Republic.
