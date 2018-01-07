1000 Edo Farmers To Benefit From NIRSAL Cassava Programme

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), says no fewer than 1000 farmers and youths in the state will benefit from the Nigeria Incentive Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Landing (NIRSAL).

The Edo North coordinator of AFAN, Alhaji Abdullahi Oshiobugie, stated this in Benin.

He also disclosed that no fewer than 1000 hectares of cassava would be cultivated by the farmers under the programme across the state.

He said in Edo North senatorial district of the state alone, 500 hectares would be cultivated under the programme.

He further said to facilitate the commencement of the programme, the state government had just paid its counterpart fund of N140 million for land preparation.

According to him, for the successful implementation of the programme, the Otaru of Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo, Alh Aliru Momoh, has also provided the 500 hectares of land needed for the programme in the district.

While commending the initiator of the programme, Oshiobugie said, “We couldn’t be more happier now, especially when you consider that the land will be prepared for the farmers.

“Again, the beauty of the programme entails that the farmers need not bother themselves about the market for the produce as there are already available buyers under the project.

“for us in Edo North we are ready for the project as the land provided by our monarch has been surveyed and awaiting preparation by the initiators.

“We have also ready, 150 farmers and 200 youths that will be participating in the programme in the district.

“I am sure the same can be said of Edo Central and Edo South senatorial district that will also host the project.” he said.

According to Oshiobugie said the project required that the Elephant Group would buy cassava from the farmers and process it into flour.