Six persons Arrested Over Alleged Killings in Nasarawa

Six persons believed to be killers of three in Abuagu village of Awe local government area of Nasarawa state, following the ongoing skirmishes between suspected Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Benue state.

Interim Management Committee chairman, Awe local government area of the state, Hudu Tafida, who disclosed this to journalists in Awe, said that six suspected killers of the three persons were arrested in connection with the killings and are currently assisting the police with useful information.

He said: “Three person were reportedly killed in Abuagu village of Awe local government area of Nasarawa state, following a spill over of by suspected to be Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Benue state”

He, however, expressed worry with the way and manner people are taking laws into their hands, as he warned them to desist from doing so or face

the full wrath of the law.

The IMC chairman, who applauded president Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, for prompt action taken to restore

peace and order in the area, called for more manpower and personnel in order to tackle the insecurity problems facing the area.

“I am calling on government at all levels to come to our aid especially with more security personnel in Awe in order to tackle the security challenges facing our people ”

“As I am talking to you now Tiv farmers in Awe local government area are taking refuge in Awe town as their houses were burnt and property looted by the attackers,” he added.

Those arrested include Danlami Audu, James Dabir, Bitrus Dachr, Tanko David, Danjuma Biabu and Mark Fidelis respectively.

The Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Kennedy John Idirisu, who confirmed the arrest of the six person, however, said the suspect were not arrested in connection with the ongoing crisis in Awe local government area of the state, adding that the suspect were arrested for the case of culpable homicide.

He said the command has not been informed on whether the arrest of the suspects was in connection with the current crisis in the area.

The police PPRO said: “The command is only aware that six people have been arrested for the killing of two persons which is the case of culpable homicide”.