CRIME
Court Sentences Man To Death By Hanging For Armed Robbery
Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja today convicted and sentenced one Mutiu Oyedeji to death by hanging for robbing a trader, Ikenna Egocima at Ejigbo at a gun point.
Justice Oyefeso handed down the verdict after she found Oyedeji guilty of a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempted robbery brought against him by the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution.
The state had arraigned the convict on February 17, 2016 before the court and he pleaded not guilty to the two count charge.
During the cause of trial, the prosecutor, Mrs. Shitta Bey told the court that the convict and two others, at large on September 2015, robbed one Ikenna Egocima at Ejigbo area at a gun point.
In an allocutus, the defense counsel, Nkenna Okolie urged the court to temper mercy.
However, Justice Oyefeso held that the court cannot grant the request of the defence because the decision is beyond the power of the court as the Administration of Criminal Justice Act has provided measures of punishment for the crime of armed robbery.
“The accused person is hereby sentenced to death by hanging, may God have mercy on your soul,” the judge held.
