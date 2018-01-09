NEWS
We Didn’t Clear NABDA DG – EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it has not cleared the director general of National Biotechnology Development Development Agency, Prof Lucy Ogbadu over allegation of criminal impropriety.
In a statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren which read in parts “EFCC wishesw to dissociate itself from recent reports in sections of the media, purporting that the director general of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Professor Lucy Jumeyi Ogbadu has been cleared of allegation of criminal impropriety. It is against the code of professional practice for the EFCC to issue clearance letters to either individuals or organisations investigated by the agency.
“The letter from the secretary to the commission, Mr Ageboyega Aremo, to the minister of Science and Technology, which is being misconstrued as clearance for the D-G, did not exonerate her of criminal indictment.
“For the avoidance of doubt, a prima facie case of money laundering has been established against Prof. Ogbadu with a 49-count charge already filed against her and 9 others, awaiting assignment.
“Members of the public, including the minister of Science and Technology, are therefore enjoined to disregard reports of the purported clearance of the suspect by the EFCC.”
Badakalar Dawo Da Maina: Kotu Ta Kware Wa Ministan Shari’a Baya
Shafin Farko
Taron Zaman Lafiya: Wajibi Ne Gwamnati Ta Hukunta Masu Safarar Muggan Kwayoyi –Malam Niga
Ni Da Al’ummata!
Police Confirm 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fresh Taraba Attack
Benue Killings: Retract Story Or Be Sued For N200bn Damages, Atiku Warns Unongo
Abuja Light Rail Set To Begin Operation, As Test Coaches Arrive
FCTA To Demolish Over 750 Structures In Lugbe
Ex-Katsina Military Administrator, Madaki, Dies At 70
Women In Saudi Arabia To Attend Football Matches On Friday For First Time
FLASHBACK
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Benue Killings: Retract Story Or Be Sued For N200bn Damages, Atiku Warns Unongo
-
METRO23 hours ago
Abuja Light Rail Set To Begin Operation, As Test Coaches Arrive
-
METRO24 hours ago
FCTA To Demolish Over 750 Structures In Lugbe
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Ex-Katsina Military Administrator, Madaki, Dies At 70
-
FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Women In Saudi Arabia To Attend Football Matches On Friday For First Time
-
Others8 hours ago
N11.3bn Loan: AMCON Drags Kwara Monarch To Court
-
METRO23 hours ago
Stakeholders Hold Security Meeting For Lasting Peace In Bwari
-
EDUCATION8 hours ago
NUC Approves LASU Open, Distance Learning Institute