Man, 23, Arrested For Allegedly Raping 6-year-old Girl

The Police Command in Osun says it has arrested a 23-year-old man, Moshood Lukman for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Osogbo.

Mr Olafimihan Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday in Osogbo, said the accused would be charged to court after investigation.

According to him, the family unit of the command has commenced investigation into the matter.

The commissioner said the accused committed the alleged offence on Dec. 24, 2017.

The parents of the minor (name withheld) who spoke with newsmen appealed to government and well-meaning Nigerians to assist them in getting justice for their child.

The parents alleged that the accused sent their child on an errand before having canal knowledge of her. (NAN)