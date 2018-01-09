NEWS
Oprah Winfrey ‘Intrigued’ By U.S. Presidential Run
Media magnate Oprah Winfrey is “intrigued” by the possibility of running for the U.S. presidency in 2020.
Winfrey confidante Gayle King, however said on Tuesday after Winfrey’s speech at a Hollywood awards show thrust her name into the political arena that she was not considering it now.
King said on “CBS This Morning” that the 63-year-old celebrity’s past position that she was not interested in running for president remained unchanged.
“I do think she’s intrigued by the idea, I do think that,” King said. “I also know that after years of watching ‘The Oprah (Winfrey) Show’ you always have the right to change your mind. I don’t think at this point she’s actually considering it.”
Social media lit up about a presidential run after Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes awards show on Sunday night promoting the “Time’s Up” movement against sexual harassment and assault.
CNN, citing two of her close friends, reported on Monday that the television and movie producer and actress was actively thinking about making a White House bid.
Republican President Donald Trump would gladly face Winfrey – one of the United States’ wealthiest women and long associated with Democratic politics and fundraising – as in the 2020 presidential race, a White House spokesman said on Monday.(NAN/Reuters)
Sign up for our newsletter
Presidential Campaigns Starts 18 November
NASS, Executive ‘ll Not Fight in 2018 – Presidency
Troops Kill 107 Terrorists, Loss 4 Soldiers In Operation Deep Punch.
INEC Gets New REC, Says Newly Registered Voters Hit 3.9M
Kogi: Melaye Tackles Bello Over Sack Of Workers, N10b Loan
Benue Killings: Retract Story Or Be Sued For N200bn Damages, Atiku Warns Unongo
Ex-Katsina Military Administrator, Madaki, Dies At 70
Teachers Dare el-Rufai, Shut Down Kaduna Schools
NUC Approves LASU Open, Distance Learning Institute
2019: APC Begins Moves To Capture S’East, S’South
FLASHBACK
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Benue Killings: Retract Story Or Be Sued For N200bn Damages, Atiku Warns Unongo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Ex-Katsina Military Administrator, Madaki, Dies At 70
-
EDUCATION22 hours ago
Teachers Dare el-Rufai, Shut Down Kaduna Schools
-
EDUCATION22 hours ago
NUC Approves LASU Open, Distance Learning Institute
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
2019: APC Begins Moves To Capture S’East, S’South
-
Others22 hours ago
N11.3bn Loan: AMCON Drags Kwara Monarch To Court
-
CRIME22 hours ago
NIMASA DG Hails Army, DSS For Killing Masterminds Of Rivers Massacre
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Mulls Cattle Colonies To End Farmers/Herders Clash