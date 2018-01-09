Troops Kill 107 Terrorists, Loss 4 Soldiers In Operation Deep Punch.

The Nigerian Army has said that troops of operation Lafiya Dole in the ongoing operation DEEP PUNCH 2 in the various sectors of the war against insurgency in Borno and environs have killed107 Boko Haram terroriststs .

The Army said while troops so far have killed over 50 Boko Haram terroriststs, destroyed and capture high Calibre arms and ammunition , especially in the Lakechad general area, the troops also killed 57 of them at Metele in Borno state.

Disclosing this yesterday to newsmen in Maiduguri in a statement, the Army Spokesman, Brig Gen Sani Kukashekau Usman said four soldiers paid the supreme price, while 9 others were Wounded in action.

The statement reads “, Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have been making tremendous progress in the ongoing Operation DEEP PUNCH 2 in the various Sectors. So far, the troops have neutralized over 50 Boko Haram terrorists, destroyed and captured high calibre arms and ammunition, especially in the Lake Chad general area.

” Troops yesterday Monday 8th January 2018, cleared Boko Haram terrorists in Metele village, Tumbun Gini and Tumbun Ndjamena. During the clearance operations, Boko Haram terrorists abandoned the area in disarray leaving behind livestock, large quantity of foodstuff, motorcycles and donkeys.

” Also in Metele however, the terrorists attempted to attack troops in harbour, but this was stiffly resisted with heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists. Troops neutralized over 57 of them, destroyed gun trucks and and other equipment. The gallant troops also discovered terrorists’ logistics base at Tumbu Ndjamena which held stocks of fish, foodstuffs, fuel and motorcycles. All these items were promptly destroyed,” Brig Gen Usman said.

He added that Troops also captured 1 Anti-Aircraft Gun, 116 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition with metal links, 4 Ak-47 rifles, 57 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition (Special), 2 Light Machine Guns, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade 7 (RPG 7) Tubes, with one RPG Bomb and 2 already primed 36 Hand Grenades.

Other recovered items he said include 1 Small Solar panel with a Gionee mobile phone, 1 Holy Qur’an, 6 Hadith Books, as well as 5 Gun trucks (which were destroyed).

” Sadly, 4 of our troops paid the supreme price while 9 others were wounded in action. Specifically, a Boko Haram vehicle laden with Improvised Explosive Devices rammed into an MRAP vehicle which exploded killing 3 soldiers, a Civilian JTF and wounding the other soldiers. The remains of the gallant and wounded heroes have been evacuated to 8 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Monguno,” the statement added.