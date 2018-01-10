The Nigerian Army has warned residents of Northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe not to harbour the remnants of the Boko Haram who are trying to flee their waterloo.

The Army in a statement in Maiduguri by its Spokesman, Brig Gen Sani Kukashekau Usman , said credible intelligence has revealed that several of the criminal Boko Haram terroriststs have resorted to taking refuge in dry Wells and other hideouts in some Communities along their escape routes from Sambisa forest.

” This is to warn all residents in the North East not to harbour the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists who are trying to flee from their waterloo.

” Credible intelligence has revealed that several of the criminal Boko Haram terrorists have resorted to taking refuge in dry wells and other hideouts in some communities along their escape routes from the Sambisa forest in order to evade the sustained bombardments from air and ground troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

” No one should shield these blood thirsty terrorists. Any unpatriotic and unscrupulous persons especially in the North Eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe found providing safe sanctuaries or any assistance to the criminals will be treated as an accomplice and given same treatment as a terrorist,” Brig Gen Usman said.

The statement added that all are advised to take the patriotic path by calling the Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre Number 193 to report any fleeing terrorists or report immediately to the nearest security agency.

” You are warned. Do not be an accomplice of the terrorists”, he said.