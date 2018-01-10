METRO
Non-Academic Staff Unions Threaten To Disrupt Water, Electricity Supply In UNN
Joint Action Committees (JAC) of trade unions in the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), on Wednesday threatened to shut down electricity and water supply in the university.
Trade unions: Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), said they were participating in the on-going strike to press for improved welfare.
Mr Paul Arua, UNN’s Chairman of JAC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka, that the nationwide strike of non-academic staff of universities would continue until the Federal Government meets demands of workers.
“I am leading the enforcement team to ensure that no non-academic staff enters any office to work in UNN until government meets our demands, then national executives will suspend the strike.
“As part of making the strike to be total in UNN, the enforcement team will on Wednesday shut down electricity and water supply in UNN.’’
He advised students that have returned to go back home as non-academic staff currently on nationwide strike would not allow offices and classrooms to open for office work or lecture.
“The best thing for the students is to go home till non-academic staff suspend its strike; there will be no lectures, there will be no electricity and water supply in the university,” he said.
When contacted, the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in UNN, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Abada, said lecturers were ready to teach students since ASUU was not on strike.
“Students are welcome back to campus and should prepare to receive lectures because lecturers will be coming to class to teach,” he said.
In swift reaction to the threat of non-academic staff of the university to shut down electricity and water supply, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, said what it means that leaders of non-academic staff in UNN have a hidden agenda.
“I know non-academic staff of universities are on nationwide strike, I have not heard any university where the union shut down electricity and water supply in campus.
“Unless leaders of non-academic staff in UNN have hidden agenda and want to hide under the ongoing nationwide strike of non-academic staff to execute it,” he said.
It would be recalled that UNN students were expected to resume academic activities on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 after the Yuletide.
Sign up for our newsletter
Non-Academic Staff Unions Threaten To Disrupt Water, Electricity Supply In UNN
Flooding: Shocks, Trials and Tragedies in Nigeria
C’River Lawmaker, Jarigbe Agom Empowers Constituent With New Car
Bwari Crisis: Youth Group Wants Sarkin Title Abolished
Give Me Kante or I’m off, Mourinho Tells Man Utd
Ex-Presidents, VPs Get Monetised N400m Vehicle Allowance Annually
Kaduna Teachers Sack: NLC to Hold Mass Protests Thursday
Troops Kill 107 Terrorists, Loss 4 Soldiers In Operation Deep Punch.
I Washed Dead Bodies To Survive As A Student Abroad — Gov. Ajimobi
FLASHBACK
MOST POPULAR
-
Others22 hours ago
Give Me Kante or I’m off, Mourinho Tells Man Utd
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Ex-Presidents, VPs Get Monetised N400m Vehicle Allowance Annually
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Kaduna Teachers Sack: NLC to Hold Mass Protests Thursday
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Troops Kill 107 Terrorists, Loss 4 Soldiers In Operation Deep Punch.
-
METRO20 hours ago
I Washed Dead Bodies To Survive As A Student Abroad — Gov. Ajimobi
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Stay Home, Improve Your Economies, PMB Advises Illegal Migrants
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Man, 23, Arrested For Allegedly Raping 6-year-old Girl
-
EDUCATION22 hours ago
Tambuwal Restates Commitment To Training, Retraining Of Teachers