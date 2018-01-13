Benue killings: Jonathan’s Aide Urge PMB To Be Proactive In Curbing Herdsmen Attacks

An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Jude Imagwe, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be more proactive in responding to security threats and alarm to forestall the wanton lost of lives by alleged Fulani herdsmen.

Imagwe who was the Senior Special Adviser on Youth and Students Affairs to the former president stated this in an interview with newsmen in Benin, weekend.

It would be recalled that several persons have been killed in Nasarawa, Taraba and Benue States by these herdsmen within the past few days.

The security operatives have also not been left out in the killings as some personnels of the operatives have been killed in the process of carrying out their legitimate duty of protecting lives.

The former students activist who regrets the wanton killings, said the menace if not checked, could spell a doom for the unity and survival of Nigeria.

He expressed worry that the President, with his military background should deploy the same Military might he used in decimating Boko Haram in the North East against killer fulani herdsmen.

He also faulted the President seeming silence on the issue of fulani herdsmen; a situation he said account for the reason why the killings continued unabated.

According to him, “I am worry that the president who sworn to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, has not been able to address the killings by headsmen and activities of cult groups in parts of the country.

“These killings wich has continued unabated, is a strong threat to the unity and perhaps, survival of the country as one entity.

“In view of this, it behold on the President to rise to the occasion of protecting all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political linage.

“I also fear the seeming hunger the activities of these fulani herdsmen will cause since they have succeeded in chasing farmers away from farms.

Imagwe also reminded the President that since the bulk stops with him, his administration will be remembered with the many killings in Nigeria and not the so called “cabals or Ministers” in his government.

He said the motives behind the heinous crime should not only be unravelled, but perpetrators of crime brought to book.

He further advised the President to proffer solution to rise in poverty level among Nigerians and also address the challenges of unemployment that have risen astronomically lately.

While berating those who held the view that former President Jonathan’s government was hijacked, he said they should buried their heads in shame.

The former NANS President also called on the President to beam his anti-corruption search light on members of his government, whom he alleged, are hiding under his cover to corruptly enrich themselves.

“I am challenging the President et to beam his anti corruption war on some members of his government to prove to Nigerians and indeed the world that he is not playing politics the fight,” he said.