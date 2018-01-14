NEWS
2019: If APC Loses In Rivers, We Are Finished Politically – Amaechi
BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt
The minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be finished politically if the party fails to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State.
This is as he encouraged those accusing him of fraternizing with cultists in the state to come up and present their evidences before the public
Amaechi spoke yesterday at a reception organized in his honour by the Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) at Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre local government area of the state.
The minister said, “The future of all of us is in our hands. There will be no writing of results again. The president has declared that no more rigging even if he loses the 2019 election. Pressing of hands will determine the results.
“When they come with money, collect it because it is our money. Take the money and vote your conscience. If you sell your power, you will have no voice. Don’t take bribe, this is our last battle. Outside this, we are finished politically. If we win, we will take over.”
Amaechi, who is the immediate past governor of Rivers State and leader of APC in the state dared those accusing him of being behind killings in the state to present evidence.
He said, “If there is anybody on earth that said I have met him as a cultist, let the person come out. If any person tells you that I have sat in a meeting with him to plan to kill somebody, let the person come out.”
The minister called on members of IYM and the people of Ikwerre ethnic nationality to take advantage of the ongoing voters registration exercise, to prepare themselves ahead of 2019 general elections.
He said, “IYM and Ikwerre people should go home and register. We can’t take over until we chase away the PDP government.”
