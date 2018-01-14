Bayelsa APC Faults Dickson’s Claim On State-sponsored Killings

BY Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has faulted the state governor, Seriake Dickson over the claim of the alleged involvement of the former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylvia and the minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri in cases of violence and sponsored killings in the state.

According to the APC, though the people of the state have discovered as untrue and laughable the claims of the state governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, the claims of Governor Dickson against Chief Timipre Sylvia and Senator Lokpobiri is unacceptable and clearly unbecoming of a state governor.

The APC, in a statement issued yesterday in Yenagoa and signed by the state publicity secretary, Hon. Panebi Fortune, said “the party observed with chagrin the continued tantrums being thrown by the PDP-led administration in the state against the some respected leaders of our party at the state and national levels.

“Though past shameful attempts were waved aside by the APC due to the known and laughable style of the Governor Seriake Dickson. The unfounded claims of Governor Seriake Dickson at the last Transparency briefing held on the1/11/2018 that the leaders of the party, former Governor Timipre Sylvia and the minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri are responsible for the recent violence in the state through alleged recruitment and sponsorship of cult groups in the state is unacceptable and clearly unbecoming of a state governor.

“Governor Seriake Dickson also claimed that the duo of APC leaders allegedly sponsored the arrested militant, 28-year-old Oyawerikumor Peregbabofa known along the creeks as General Kareowe. Dickson also referred to our member who is a leading rice entrepreneur, Comrade Paul Eris aka (Ogun Boss) as a cultist, protected by the federal government.

“After a careful review of the Bayelsa governor’s unbecoming tantrums, we have concluded that he is suffering from the word allodoxaphobia. It comes from Greek ‘allo’ meaning different, ‘dox’ meaning opinion and ‘phobos’ which comes from the Greek God of fear. People with phobia live in constant fear and anxiety of hearing people’s opinions about them.

“First, we want Governor Dickson to know that the green and rice revolution, embarked upon by Comrade Eris Paul, known as Ogun Boss is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for Nigerians to veer into agriculture rather than waiting for oil monies that are dwindling.

“Despite the open commendations by the president of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) and the state deputy governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah on the achievements of Ogun Boss to revive the Peremabiri Rice Farm, we are not surprised that Governor Seriake Dickson failed to see anything good in the good development. Most states celebrated their various rice during the Yuletide. May we ask where is our own Bayelsa Rice.”