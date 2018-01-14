Kaduna: DPR Sanctions 3 Stations, Dispenses 23, 800 Litres Of Fuel Free

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) yesterday ,sanctioned three filling stations for sharp practices ranging from hoarding; sale above government approved price as well as pump adjustment during a surveillance exercise conducted by the North West Zonal office in Kaduna.

This is just as the DPR surveillance team also dispensed 23, 800 liters of hoarded Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol from the erring filling stations along the Kaduna western bypass.

The stations namely Suabco Petroleum Nigeria Limited, Shemako Nigeria Limited and Niyya Ventures had in their reservoirs 11, 800, 9, 200 and 2, 800 liters of petrol respectively.

The Zonal Operations Controller, DPR, Alhaji Isa Tafida who led the team described the finding as unfortunate. “Motorists are suffering due to lack of fuel but people are busy hoarding the product causing unnecessary queues and hardship on motorists.

“The marketers are aware that we have surveillance teams going into the nooks and crannies of the state for activities and are monitoring our movements that are why they have devised a strategy to stop selling during the day.

“They now sell early in the morning and late at night and apart from that, these stations are selling above pump price and they are under dispensing motorists between one to two liters.”