METRO
7 Die, 4 Injured in Bida-Minna Road Crash
Mr Yusuf Garba, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Niger said on Monday that seven persons died in an accident on the Bida-Minna road.
Garba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that four persons were also injured in the incident which occurred on Monday morning.
He said wrong overtaking was responsible for the accident which involved a bus with registration number FXT 234 XD and an articulated vehicle marked RTD 163XA .
The sector commander said the injured were taken to the Bida General Hospital for treatment while the relatives of the seven victims who died were buried according to Islamic injunction.
Garba said the FRSC personnel had responded promptly to a distress call by a witness immediately after the crash some 36 kilometres from Bida.
He urged road users to avoid reckless driving, adding that this was usually responsible for the problems on the highways.
The sector commander also called on road users to imbibe the spirit of adhering to traffic rules and regulations in order to stay alive on the highways. (NAN)
Sign up for our newsletter
7 Die, 4 Injured in Bida-Minna Road Crash
Rikicin Bunuwai: ‘Yan Sandan Sun Cafke Mutane 59 Da Ake Zargi
Court Remands Three Over Alleged Murder Of Motorcyclist
Nigeria: Army Has Succeeded In Keeping Country United – Secondus
Miss Humanitarian To Train 5,000 Single Mothers
PMB Welcomes Anambra, Taraba, FCT Polls Outcome
Lalong Apologises To Ortom Over Anti- grazing Law Comments
Police Arrest Owners Of Fake CBT Centres In Lagos
Bauchi 2019 And Yuguda’s Dodgy Politics
Herdsmen Crises Fueled By Draconian Laws of Some State Governments- MACBAN
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Welcomes Anambra, Taraba, FCT Polls Outcome
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Lalong Apologises To Ortom Over Anti- grazing Law Comments
-
EDUCATION14 hours ago
Police Arrest Owners Of Fake CBT Centres In Lagos
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Bauchi 2019 And Yuguda’s Dodgy Politics
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Herdsmen Crises Fueled By Draconian Laws of Some State Governments- MACBAN
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Enough Of These Killings, IBB Warns
-
LAW13 hours ago
Budget Padding: Court Grants SERAP Leave To Compel FG To Prosecute NASS Officers
-
METRO17 hours ago
Election: APC Wins Gwagwalada Councillorship Re-run