7 Die, 4 Injured in Bida-Minna Road Crash

Mr Yusuf Garba, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Niger said on Monday that seven persons died in an accident on the Bida-Minna road.

Garba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that four persons were also injured in the incident which occurred on Monday morning.

He said wrong overtaking was responsible for the accident which involved a bus with registration number FXT 234 XD and an articulated vehicle marked RTD 163XA .

The sector commander said the injured were taken to the Bida General Hospital for treatment while the relatives of the seven victims who died were buried according to Islamic injunction.

Garba said the FRSC personnel had responded promptly to a distress call by a witness immediately after the crash some 36 kilometres from Bida.

He urged road users to avoid reckless driving, adding that this was usually responsible for the problems on the highways.

The sector commander also called on road users to imbibe the spirit of adhering to traffic rules and regulations in order to stay alive on the highways. (NAN)