Court Remands Three Over Alleged Murder Of Motorcyclist

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of three men accused of killing a motorcyclist after robbing him of the property.

Magistrate Hassan Mohammed ordered that Garkuwa Daji, Abdulazeez Idris and Ibrahim Idris should be remanded in prison custody until Feb. 15, when the case would be mentioned.

The accused are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and homicide.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Maiyaki, had told the court that the accused conspired at 10.30p.m. on Dec.12, 2017, and attacked and killed Mr Ibrahim Shiroro’s son in Awu Village in Shiroro LGA of Niger.

According to him, the accused robbed their victim of his Bajaj motorcycle worth N250, 000 and killed him with machete, in contravened of Sections 97, 298 and 221 of the Penal Code.

All the accused, however, pleaded not guilty. (NAN)