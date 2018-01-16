Ijaw Youths Threaten To Drag FG, Military To Court Over Invasion, Razing Down Bayelsa Community

Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

Ijaw Youths from the Nine States of the Niger Delta region has threatened to drag the Federal Government and the Nigerian Military to Court over the invasion and setting ablaze of houses at Toru-Ndoro Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State during the security search for the deceased militant known as Karowei for beheading a security operative and killing of Four soldiers.

The Ijaw Youths under the umbrella of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide led by the President, Comrade Eric Omare called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Military to commence the rebuilding of the destroyed community or face a Court action from the Ijaw youths and communities.

The IYC President,Comrade Eric Omare,who made this known at the weekend during a meeting with some Youth leaders of Toru-Ndoro Community in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, stated that if the federal government fails to take steps towards the rebuilding of Toru-Ndoro community and compensate those who suffered losses as a result of the invasion within two weeks, the IYC would mobilize Ijaw and human right lawyers all over Nigeria to sue the federal government and the Nigerian military to court for the unlawful damage to properties and other damages suffered.

The Ijaw Youth Leaders further stated that it is illegal and unconstitutional for a community to be burnt down in the name of searching for a suspected criminal. There is no law in Nigeria which empowers security agencies to attack and burn down the entire community because of the alleged offences of a few members of the community.

The IYC leader recalled the several cases of invasion of Ijaw communities by military authorities including Okerenkoko, Ayakoromo, Ajapa, Odi, Ajakuruama and now Toru-Ndoro.

Omare vowed to pursue this case to its logical conclusion including international human right platforms so as to put a stop to the persistent and naked violations of human rights in Ijaw and Niger Delta communities.