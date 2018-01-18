Ajimobi Bans Automatic Promotion In Oyo Civil Service

Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi yesterday declared that there is no more automatic promotion in the state’s civil service.

The governor who disclosed this while speaking at the 2018 New Year Interfaith Service in Ibadan said the era of mass promotion in the state civil service, which encourages ‘indolence and inefficiency’ has gone for good.

He said promotion in the state civil service would henceforth be based on competence, hard work, efficiency and a service-oriented public service.

“As we have started doing, highfliers and those who make a meaningful and significant contribution to the development of Oyo State will be identified and adequately rewarded.

“By so doing, we will unlock the potential within the system. In this wise, the present appraisal system in the public service will be reviewed. Some innovations will be introduced to make an assessment of the performance of workers more objective and quantifiable.

“We have jettisoned mass promotion, which encourages indolence and inefficiency. Henceforth, only those who deserve to be promoted, and have been found worthy in efficiency and competence, will be promoted,” he said.

The outgoing Head of Service, Mr. Soji Eniade, who the governor said offered meritorious service to the state, was also offered a political appointment as an Executive Assistant to the governor because of what he called his exceptional performance, intelligence, diligence and efficiency.