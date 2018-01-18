Fayose To Residents: I Won’t Tolerate Killings In Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has warned against violence in the state, saying he won’t tolerate any form of killings in Ekiti.

He assured the residents of the state of the safety of their lives and property irrespective of their ethnic, political or religious persuasions.

The governor who spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti during a meeting with Fulani herdsmen under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, farmers, local hunters, security agencies and representatives of the Tiv community in the state said that all measures were being taken by the state government to prevent violence between farmers and herdsmen and not to give anybody license to unlawfully take human life.

He said Fulani herders or farmers clashes would not be tolerated in the state.

While warning Fulani herdsmen and Tiv farmers against turning Ekiti to a war zone, the governor gave a marching order to security agents to quickly fish out the killer of the cattle rearer.

According to him, “I can’t accept anybody to be killed. If anybody killed anyone I will make sure you are killed by ensuring justice. I am sad about the killing in Benue but we don’t want brutality in Ekiti.

“I won’t accept any killing here, the only thing acceptable here is peace. I therefore plead with everybody to cooperate with us.”

“I want peace in my state and everybody living here is from Ekiti whether you are Fulani, Tiv, Yoruba or anybody. Cow matter can’t cause problem between us. Oke Ako-Irele issue should not be allowed to fester. Cooperate with us and whoever kills would be fished out.

“When you are entering Ekiti, drop wherever you are coming from at the boundary. You can’t kill Yoruba, Fulani, Igbo or Tiv here. From information so far, the deceased died as a result of clash between Fulani herders and some Tiv people, but at that we can’t condone lawlessness. We don’t want that type of Benue issue here.”