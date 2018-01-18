Oyo Declares Zero Tolerance For Bad Roads

Oyo state government yesterday said it has declared zero tolerance for potholes on roads across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor Ajimobi on infrastructure, Mr. Gbenga Akintola and the Commissioner of Information, Tourism and Culture Mr. Toye Arulogun who stated this at a press conference in Ibadan said the infrastructural department was carved out to be one arms out of the ministry of Works to see to the urgent needs in fixing some bad portions of only the state owned roads.

He said, “We are responsible for all the repairing of the trunk B roads in the state, as we all know that the federal roads are maintained by FERMA and so also we are saddled with the responsibilities of maintaining state roads and that is what we currently doing.

“We are currently fixing some roads now, and I want the members of the public to please bear it in mind that our men are on the road day and night with reflective safety jackets, and with some caution signs to notify the road users that our men are working on some portions of the road .

“I am also using this opportunity to appeal to the masses for any inconveniences this may bring to the road users, I am sure with few weeks all the stress will be over and you will all continue to enjoy the road after it has been well repair.

“The roads that we are currently working on are Popoyemoja, Odinjo, Odo Ona, Apata, Oje, UCH, Oke Ado, Gate, and more in Ibadan metropolis, our working network cut across the state as we will be moving to Oke ogun face 1 and 2, Lanlate, Eruwa.”