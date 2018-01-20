Standard Gauge: NRC Suspends Weekend Train Service In Lagos

As part of efforts to ensure speedy completion of the Lagos to Ibadan

Standard Gauge Railway line the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended Weekend train service in Lagos.

The Lagos District Manager of the Corporation Engineer Jerry Oche who

dropped the hint in Lagos while speaking with journalists said Ajuba

Deport at Ebute Metta Junction has been designated for carriage of

consignment for the Standard gauge project while the EBJ depot and

Ijoko have been designated for cargoes destined for Lagos and outside Lagos respectively.

Meanwhile, passenger traffic on the Lagos Mass Transit Train (LMTT)

and Diesel Multiple unit (DMU) from Iddo/Apapa to Ijoko/Kajola from

January to December, 2017 stood at 1.664, 522 Million and 187,736

passengers respectively.

According to statistics made available to LEADERSHIP SUNDAY, by Public

Relations Department, Lagos District of Nigerian Railway Corporation

(NRC) 20,847 passengers were carried on the Lagos to Kano express

train from January to December last year.

Speaking on this development, Lagos District Manager (RDM) of Nigerian

Railway Corporation, Engr. Jerry Oche said that the Corporation has

continued to refurbish more coaches in order to meet increasing demand

for passenger service.

According to him, the number of passenger that enter the Lagos Mass

Transit Train daily cannot either be controlled or regulated because

the railway stations are not enclosed.

He explained further, that some passengers take advantage of this to

enter the train when it is even on motion.

Oche pointed out that the Corporation has continued to enlighten passengers on the danger of overcrowding the Coaches, hanging on the doors of Coaches and climbing roof top of Coaches.

He said periodic raids are organized in collaboration with Railway

Police adding that on several occasions some train roof top climbers were arrested and prosecuted with option of N50,000 fine per passenger.