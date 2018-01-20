Others
Standard Gauge: NRC Suspends Weekend Train Service In Lagos
As part of efforts to ensure speedy completion of the Lagos to Ibadan
Standard Gauge Railway line the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended Weekend train service in Lagos.
The Lagos District Manager of the Corporation Engineer Jerry Oche who
dropped the hint in Lagos while speaking with journalists said Ajuba
Deport at Ebute Metta Junction has been designated for carriage of
consignment for the Standard gauge project while the EBJ depot and
Ijoko have been designated for cargoes destined for Lagos and outside Lagos respectively.
Meanwhile, passenger traffic on the Lagos Mass Transit Train (LMTT)
and Diesel Multiple unit (DMU) from Iddo/Apapa to Ijoko/Kajola from
January to December, 2017 stood at 1.664, 522 Million and 187,736
passengers respectively.
According to statistics made available to LEADERSHIP SUNDAY, by Public
Relations Department, Lagos District of Nigerian Railway Corporation
(NRC) 20,847 passengers were carried on the Lagos to Kano express
train from January to December last year.
Speaking on this development, Lagos District Manager (RDM) of Nigerian
Railway Corporation, Engr. Jerry Oche said that the Corporation has
continued to refurbish more coaches in order to meet increasing demand
for passenger service.
According to him, the number of passenger that enter the Lagos Mass
Transit Train daily cannot either be controlled or regulated because
the railway stations are not enclosed.
He explained further, that some passengers take advantage of this to
enter the train when it is even on motion.
Oche pointed out that the Corporation has continued to enlighten passengers on the danger of overcrowding the Coaches, hanging on the doors of Coaches and climbing roof top of Coaches.
He said periodic raids are organized in collaboration with Railway
Police adding that on several occasions some train roof top climbers were arrested and prosecuted with option of N50,000 fine per passenger.
