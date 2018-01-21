World Cup: Rohr Targets Wins Against Croatia, Iceland

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr is targeting wins against Croatia and Iceland to reach the second round of the 2018 World Cup, saying the last Group D match against Argentina will not be straightforward as the South Americans will be seeking revenge after losing 4-2 to the Super Eagles in a friendly last November.

Rohr would be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Serbian manager Bora Milutinović, who was in the Super Eagles dugout when they advanced to the knockout rounds after two matches, with wins against Spain and Bulgaria at the 1998 World Cup.

”I pray we can beat Croatia, one of the most technically sound teams in Europe, Iceland play like us, we hope to beat them as well and Argentina who we beat last time in a friendly may not come cheap because they have known us and may want to revenge that defeat. It is not going to be easy,” Rohr told reporters.

The German tactician hinted that only players actively involved for their clubs will make the roster for the World Cup.

”We will look at a player’s current form and how active he has been at his club and his level of fitness,” he added.

Nigeria have lined up five friendlies against Poland, Serbia, England, Congo DR and Czech Republic to prepare the national team for the World Cup.