NEWS
Former CJN, Justice Dahiru Musdapher, Dies At 75
A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher, died on Monday evening at a London Hospital at the age of 75.
A family member of the deceased, Hajiya Halima Sulaiman, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.
She said that Justice Musdapher died after battling with kidney related disease and has been on admission in the hospital for the past five months.
The deceased, according to her, left behind a wife and three children among whom are Hadiza Dahiru Mustapha, a magistrate, and Kaloma Mustapha, a media aide to Jigawa Governor, Badaru Abubakar.
The remains of the deceased were yet to arrive and it was not certain as to where he would be buried.
The Jigawa born Musdapher was appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Aug. 27, 2011 and sworn-in by former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Aug. 29, 2011.
He served as Chief Judge of Kano State between 1979 and 1985.
Musdapher, a native of Babura town, served as a member of the Court of Appeal between 1985 and 2003, and later joined the Supreme Court. (NAN)
