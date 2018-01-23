Man Charged With Rubbing Minor’s Private Part

A 30-year-old man, Lamidi Alabi, who allegedly touched and rubbed the private part of a seven-year-old girl, on Tuesday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused appeared on a charge of indecent assault but pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the accused committed the offence at 11.58p.m. on Jan. 21 on Jebba Street in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

Omisakin submitted that the accused was caught by passers-by as he was touching and rubbing the private part with intent to have sexual intercourse with the child.

She said that the offence contravened Section 135 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, adjourned the case until Jan. 29 for ruling on a bail condition filed by the accused. (NAN)