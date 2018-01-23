NiMet Predicts Dust Haze, Mist/Fog, Sunny Weather For Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze conditions with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the central States of the county on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 36 and 10 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience early morning mist/fog over the coastal cities leading to partly cloudy condition with chances of localised thundery showers over Warri, Yenegoa and Port Harcourt.

It also predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the inland cities throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 33 to 37 and 16 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze with visibility range of two to five kilometres with localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over few cities around the north-east during the forecast period.

Northern cities are also expected to have day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 33 and 11 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Deterioration in horizontal visibility to the range of two to five kilometres with localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m as a result of dust over the northern and central states.

“The inland states are anticipated to experience sunny and hazy condition while coastal areas are envisaged to witness misty/foggy mornings with chances of localized thundery showers in few cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.