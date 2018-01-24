Connect with us
Indonesia Set To deepen Trade Relations With Africa

Published

1 min ago

on


As part of its efforts to increase business cooperation with Africa, Indonesia has decided to host African countries on a two-day “Indonesia-Africa forum” billed to take place on 10 – 11 April, 2018 in Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.

The forthcoming forum is aimed at further strengthening the existing trade relations with Africa.

According to a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Relations  between  Indonesia  and  Africa  have  always  been  strong  and  vibrant  for  decades.

The statement also noted that Indonesia has a legacy as the host of the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference which was aimed at building global solidarity in opposing colonialism and seeking economic and cultural cooperation among newly independent countries.

The statement said in parts, “The conference shed light for the advancement of cooperation between Asian and African nations through initiatives such as the Non – Alignment Movement and the 2005 New Asian-African Strategic Partnership (NAASP).

“Indonesia remains consistent in its efforts to strengthen ties with Asian-African countries, as shown through the Commemoration of  the  60th  Anniversary  of  the  Asian-African  Conference  in  2015  where  delegates  pledged commitments to building  stronger, more inclusive and sustainable cooperation.

“Stepping  forward  from  these  political  and  historical  legacies,  Indonesia  has  the  ambition  to seriously improve economic relations with Africa. Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia,  the  world’s  fourth  most  populous  nation,  the  world’s  10th  largest  economy  in  terms  of purchasing power parity, and a member of the G-20. The average country’s economic growth from 2007 – 2016 was 5.7%, the third highest in the G201. Indonesia’s GDP is expected to expand continuously.”

Meanwhile, the forum is geared towards exploring various economic opportunities, to strengthen technical cooperation, and to enhance existing partnership between both sides.

Also, it intends to provide a unique opportunity for around 550 people of the business society, high level government officials and other attending stakeholders, to gather, interact and explore ways to establish concrete economic cooperation and expand business networks.

According to the statement, the conference will witness the signing of business and trade deals between Indonesian companies and African counterparts and hold a business meeting with invited businesspersons from both sides.

Also, the forum will hold panel discussions featuring prominent Indonesian, African and  international  policy  makers  under  the  main  theme,  “Developing  sustainable  trade  and investment cooperation between Indonesia and Africa.”


