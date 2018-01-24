Indonesia Set To deepen Trade Relations With Africa

As part of its efforts to increase business cooperation with Africa, Indonesia has decided to host African countries on a two-day “Indonesia-Africa forum” billed to take place on 10 – 11 April, 2018 in Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.

The forthcoming forum is aimed at further strengthening the existing trade relations with Africa.

According to a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Relations between Indonesia and Africa have always been strong and vibrant for decades.

The statement also noted that Indonesia has a legacy as the host of the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference which was aimed at building global solidarity in opposing colonialism and seeking economic and cultural cooperation among newly independent countries.

The statement said in parts, “The conference shed light for the advancement of cooperation between Asian and African nations through initiatives such as the Non – Alignment Movement and the 2005 New Asian-African Strategic Partnership (NAASP).

“Indonesia remains consistent in its efforts to strengthen ties with Asian-African countries, as shown through the Commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of the Asian-African Conference in 2015 where delegates pledged commitments to building stronger, more inclusive and sustainable cooperation.

“Stepping forward from these political and historical legacies, Indonesia has the ambition to seriously improve economic relations with Africa. Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, the world’s 10th largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity, and a member of the G-20. The average country’s economic growth from 2007 – 2016 was 5.7%, the third highest in the G201. Indonesia’s GDP is expected to expand continuously.”

Meanwhile, the forum is geared towards exploring various economic opportunities, to strengthen technical cooperation, and to enhance existing partnership between both sides.

Also, it intends to provide a unique opportunity for around 550 people of the business society, high level government officials and other attending stakeholders, to gather, interact and explore ways to establish concrete economic cooperation and expand business networks.

According to the statement, the conference will witness the signing of business and trade deals between Indonesian companies and African counterparts and hold a business meeting with invited businesspersons from both sides.

Also, the forum will hold panel discussions featuring prominent Indonesian, African and international policy makers under the main theme, “Developing sustainable trade and investment cooperation between Indonesia and Africa.”