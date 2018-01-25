Doctors Offer Free Eye Surgeries To Mark Amosun’s 60th Birthday

Members of the National Association of Government, General Medical and Dental Practitioners of Nigeria, Ogun State branch, are to carry out 60 free surgeries in each of the three Senatorial Districts in the state to mark the 60th birthday of the Ogun state Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Chairman of the association, Dr. Olufemi Odusote, while leading members on a courtesy visit to Amosun, who will turn 60 years on January 25, in his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta office, yesterday, said the programme was designed to appreciate him for his feat in office, particularly in the health sector.

According to him, among the achievements by the Amosun led administration, is the hosting of the National Council on Health, adjudged to be the best ever, upgrading of dental facilities as well as the accreditation of Schools of Nursing across the state.

Responding, the governor said no formal event was planned to mark his birthday, but however appreciated the gesture of the doctors, describing it as complementing the efforts of the government, at meeting the needs of the people.

He said the planned free surgeries would greatly benefit the indigent citizens.