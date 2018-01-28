Bwari Crisis: FCTA To Assist Affected Traders

The Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) has reiterated its resolve to assist victims of Christmas Day crisis in Bwari area council, which resulted in the burning down of Bwari Market and subsequent loss of properties by traders.

Speaking with newsmen in his office, the secretary, Area Councils Services Secretariat (ACSS), Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Bappah, said the administration would compensate those who have lost properties, to help them return to business.

Bappah wandered why people who have lived together all these years would suddenly fight each other, adding that a committee was set up to find out the remote causes of the differences so that the issue would be dealt with once and for all.

He also revealed that the curfew imposed on the town has been reviewed and relaxed to enable business strive in the town, while waiting for security directives and when to completely relax the curfew.

The secretary said that both chiefs in the community have been mandated to call a meeting of their subjects and work out peace modalities and after then address a joint press conference, just as he urges religious leaders to do the same and sensitise their followers in Bwari on the need for peace.