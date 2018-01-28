CRIME
NAPTIP Arrests Herbalist Who Sells Babies In Abuja
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 38 year old herbalist, Mr Chigozie Emmanuel, aka ‘Akuchi’, for selling new born babies in Abuja.
NAPTIP said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, that Emmanuel is from Enugu State and the owner of Akuchi Herbal Concept, located at New Nyanya, Abuja.
It said he was arrested “after weeks of diligent surveillance by officers of the Agency and those of the Department of State services’’.
Emmanuel was allegedly “deceiving women into thinking they are pregnant and thereafter giving other people’s babies to them having collected lots of money’’.
“The arrest was based on a previous arrest by the Nigerian Police, of a woman whom they saw with a baby in Abuja enroute Minna, Niger State.
“Based on their suspicion, they detained and questioned the woman on the identity of the baby she carried. She admitted to being a patient of Emmanuel, whom she said administered some herbs to her after years of infertility.
“She thereafter appeared pregnant and was cautioned against going to the hospital for any medical treatment or ante-natal care.
“When it was time for her ‘delivery’, Mr. Emmanuel directed her to Port-Harcourt where a baby was handed over to her. She confessed to paying Mr. Emmanuel the sum of six hundred and fifty thousand naira (N650,000) for his services’’.
The statement added that Emmanuel, who was arrested at the weekend, “is helping in further investigations on sale of human beings and child trafficking’’.
Reacting to the arrest, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli commended the Officers for their painstaking surveillance which culminated in the arrest.
She further warned the public, especially women, to stop patronizing such ‘herbalists’, as the sale of babies is a crime punishable by law.
The NAPTIP boss advised couples who wish to adopt a child to go through the legal means of adoption.
According to her, some of the babies sold to these women were abducted from their biological parents.
She called for more information from the public about any such act or ‘maternity homes’ being run in their neighbourhood.
Sign up for our newsletter
NAPTIP Arrests Herbalist Who Sells Babies In Abuja
Statement: PMB, OBJ Meet In Ethiopia
UNICEF In Partnership With KDSPHA Engages CMAM, C-CIYF To Address Malnutrition
PMB Congratulates Emeka Wogu On Birthday
Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation To Partner Army On Eradication Of Polio in Borno.
120,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kano
Lassa Fever: Health Minister Says Health Workers Cause Of Their Deaths
Military Routs Boko Haram Members In Sambisa
Dissecting Obasanjo’s Ceaseless Attacks On Leaders After Him
Killer Herdsmen: Fear Grips Corps Members, Parents
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
120,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kano
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Lassa Fever: Health Minister Says Health Workers Cause Of Their Deaths
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Military Routs Boko Haram Members In Sambisa
-
FEATURED19 hours ago
Dissecting Obasanjo’s Ceaseless Attacks On Leaders After Him
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Killer Herdsmen: Fear Grips Corps Members, Parents
-
COLUMNS19 hours ago
Obasanjo’s Delusional Messianic Complex
-
FEATURED19 hours ago
Furore Over Demolition Of Party Office In Borno
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Bwari Crisis: FCTA To Assist Affected Traders