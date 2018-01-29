Water Supply: FG Inaugurates Ministerial Policy Advisory Committee

As part of effort to meet the increasing demand for water by the country’s growing population, the federal government has Inaugurated the Ministerial Policy Advisory Committee on Water Resources.

The 14-member committee is expected to advise government on local and international development in the water sector including implementation of the National Water Resources Implementation Plan, climate change issues, water law and policy implementation and all other water resources related matters requiring expert advice.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister of water resources, Engram Suleiman Adamu, said the step is long overdue considering the nation’s diverse and enormous water resources, requiring coordinated and integrated management for efficient usage and conservation.

He also said that the continuous growth in the nation’s population, urban migration, varied and increase in water demand require well research policies, effective planning and sustainable implementation of programmes.

The minister therefore assured the committee that its professional advice will be accorded high priority as he expressed confidence that the combined wealth of experience of the committee members as professionals and stakeholders in water resources science, engineering, management and law will be of immense value to the ministry.

Earlier in his welcome address, the permanent secretary, Dr. Musa Ibrahim, appreciated members of the committee for accepting to serve the nation.

He said “It is a selfless service to the nation and I humbly implore you to put in your best so that we will benefit from your wealth of experience and professionalism in the management of water resources in Nigeria”.

Responding on behalf of the members of the Committee, the chairman, Engr. Prof. Salihu Mustapha, thanked the minister for finding them fit to be members of the committee.

“ the committee is made up of professionals and technocrats in the water sector. We shall put in our best to meet the expectations and aspirations of the minister in setting up the committee,” he assured.