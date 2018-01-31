CRIME
Farmer Jailed 3 Years For Raping Minor
An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Wednesday sentenced a farmer, Wunde-Fenan Juna, to three years imprisonment for raping an 8-year-old girl.
The presiding Judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to the charge of rape.
Mohammed said that he would not give the convict, 25, an option of fine despite his plea for leniency so as to serve as deterrent to others.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Yakubu Audu, had told the court that the case was reported at Mangu Police Division on Nov. 7, 2017.
He said the matter was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Jos, for proper investigation and prosecution.
Audu said that the convict lured the minor into the act by giving her N10.
He said that the convict took her into an uncompleted building and inserted his fingers into her private part.
Audu added that Juna later inserted his manhood in an attempt to have carnal knowledge of her.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code, Law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)
Sign up for our newsletter
Farmer Jailed 3 Years For Raping Minor
Hunger Intensifies In 9 Countries In Africa, Others – UN
UNIDO Supports Nigerian Storage Facilities With Toxin Test Toolkits
. . .Give Amaechi 72Hrs To Produce N195m Waterways Contract Documents
Sauya Fasalin Kasa: APC Ta Ce A Rushe Kananan Hukumomi
NYSC DG Sympathises With Family Of Deceased Corps Member
I Will Overrun Fayose, Deputy In Free, Fair Primary-Adeyeye
Ex-Guber Aspirant, Others Dumps APC In Edo
Public Service Reforms: Kaduna LGs Begin Recruitment
86 Set of FGC Old Boys Assoc. Built, Donates Corpers Lodge To School – Almamata
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
NYSC DG Sympathises With Family Of Deceased Corps Member
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
I Will Overrun Fayose, Deputy In Free, Fair Primary-Adeyeye
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Ex-Guber Aspirant, Others Dumps APC In Edo
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Public Service Reforms: Kaduna LGs Begin Recruitment
-
NEWS19 hours ago
86 Set of FGC Old Boys Assoc. Built, Donates Corpers Lodge To School – Almamata
-
COLUMNS7 hours ago
“My Life With Obasanjo”, By Remi Obasanjo
-
NEWS15 hours ago
For 2 Years, 108 Civil Servants Not Paid, Captured By FG – Senate
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
FG recovers 500 Stranded Containers With Transmission Expansion Equipment