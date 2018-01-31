Farmer Jailed 3 Years For Raping Minor

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Wednesday sentenced a farmer, Wunde-Fenan Juna, to three years imprisonment for raping an 8-year-old girl.

The presiding Judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to the charge of rape.

Mohammed said that he would not give the convict, 25, an option of fine despite his plea for leniency so as to serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Yakubu Audu, had told the court that the case was reported at Mangu Police Division on Nov. 7, 2017.

He said the matter was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Jos, for proper investigation and prosecution.

Audu said that the convict lured the minor into the act by giving her N10.

He said that the convict took her into an uncompleted building and inserted his fingers into her private part.

Audu added that Juna later inserted his manhood in an attempt to have carnal knowledge of her.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code, Law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)