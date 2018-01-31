NEWS
Troops destroy Boko Haram Tactical ground, Recover Battle Tank, Others
The Nigerian Army has said that its troops destroyed Boko Haram’s tactical ground, Camp Zero, in the ongoing clearance operation to dislodge remnants of Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Wednesday.
Kukasheka said the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole under the operation DEEP PUNCH II, recorded tremendous success in the ongoing military offensive against the insurgents.
He said that the troops recovered a battle tank, guns, ammunitions, religious scriptures, gas cylinders and assorted fertilisers, ostensibly for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
The Army spokesman added that the troops also destroyed seven gun trucks, several vehicles, motorcycles and makeshift shelters used by the insurgents.
“Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have been making tremendous progress in the ongoing clearance operations: Operation DEEP PUNCH II.
“On 30th January, 2018, the advancing troops had contact with Boko Haram terrorists and engaged them.
“During the encounter, they were able to recover an Eagle Main Battle Tank (EMBT), 1 VBL, 1 AK-47 Rifle, a Police Teargas Rifle, religious books, several gas cylinder and bags of fertilizer.
“Other items destroyed by the gallant troops included seven Gun trucks, four trucks, four Hilux vans, one Prado Jeep, one Golf car, one Mitsubishi pick up, a bus, several motorcycles, makeshift shelters, tents and household items.” (NAN)
Sign up for our newsletter
Troops destroy Boko Haram Tactical ground, Recover Battle Tank, Others
Nigeria Survive Sudan To Reach CHAN Final
LG polls: NPM expresses concern over refusal to consider new parties
‘Science Student’ Crooner, Olamide Loses Mum
Edo Goes After Cannabis Farmers, Strengthens Partnership With NDLEA On Drug Abuse
“My Life With Obasanjo”, By Remi Obasanjo
APC Wants LGs Abolished
Show Remorse For Crises You Caused Nigeria, Former Senate President Writes Obasanjo
Crisis Brews In Kenya As Odinga Declares Self President
Nigeria Does Not Need God-fearing Leaders – Bishop Kukah
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS19 hours ago
“My Life With Obasanjo”, By Remi Obasanjo
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
APC Wants LGs Abolished
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Show Remorse For Crises You Caused Nigeria, Former Senate President Writes Obasanjo
-
AFRICA19 hours ago
Crisis Brews In Kenya As Odinga Declares Self President
-
METRO10 hours ago
Nigeria Does Not Need God-fearing Leaders – Bishop Kukah
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Petrol : FG Not Paying Subsidy, But Suffering Under Recovery – Adeosun
-
NEWS16 hours ago
. . .Give Amaechi 72Hrs To Produce N195m Waterways Contract Documents
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
FG Needs N432bn To Complete Ajaokuta Steel Plant