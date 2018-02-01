5 Die , 44 Injured As Suicide Bombers Hit Dalori IDPs Camp.

No fewer than five Persons including two female Suicide Bombers has been confirmed dead while 44 others sustained various degrees of injuries following twin Suicide bomb attacks in Dalori IDPs camps near Dalori quarters in Maiduguri , the Borno state capital.

According to the Executive Chairman , State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA ), Ahmed Satomi, the two female Suicide Bombers carried out the attacks on Wednesday in Dalori IDPs camp near Dalori quarters.

He added that those injured were taken to various hospitals with the state capital for medical attention, saying that so far peace has been restored to the camp after the incident last night.

Also comfirmng the incident , the Zonal Director , National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA ) Northeast, Mr Bashir Idris Garga said the first incident at Dalori quarters occured around 6:30pm on Wednesday while the second attack at Dalori IDPs camp was around 9:30pm same day.

” The first female suicide bomber attempted to gain entrance into the camp and in the process detonated her IED at the perimeter fencing of the camp, killing herself while the second suicide bomber , also female gained entrance into the camp where she killed 3 persons and injured 44 others.

” The injured were taken to various hospitals within the city centre of Maiduguri for Medical attention as peace has been restored in the area.