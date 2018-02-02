ENTERTAINMENT
Kiss Daniel Finds His Perfect Girl In ‘4Dayz’
Afro-pop singer Kiss Daniel enters into the month of love with his second single since oating his label, FlyBoy INC. titled “4Dayz.”
The singer whose ‘Yeba’ hit song has been one of the most downloadable songs and club banger, parted ways from his record label G-Worldwide Entertainment late last year, to start his own imprint label characteristic of the music industry.
His new single, “4Dayz” is a mid-tempo love song dominated by heavy percussion sounds accompanied by rhythmic strings. Here, Kiss Daniel sings about the end of his search for love as he has found just the perfect girl. The singer then tries to woo her by describing how deeply he is in love with her.
The song has lyrics like, “Girl I am loving you ‘4 dayz’,” and “Anytime you call my name e be like I dey craze.” Daniel goes on to beg her to sincerely reciprocate his feelings with the line: “Don’t betray me,” he pleads, don’t be a liar.”
Produced by Runtinz, ‘4dasyz’ is a danceable tune that will resonate with anyone who has ever been in love as we approach the valentine season.
Kiss Daniel whose real names are Anidugbe Oluwatobiloba Daniel came into the music scene barely four years ago and has shown immense talent and ability to churn out hits upon hits. Woju and Laiye were the two songs that brought him to limelight and even made him to perform at top events like the Nigeria Idols 2015 opening show. The graduate of Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology (FUNAAB) got threw awards at Headies 2016 after missing out on Next Rated Category in 2015 edition of the award.
Sign up for our newsletter
Kiss Daniel Finds His Perfect Girl In ‘4Dayz’
We Have Put In Place, Reporting System To Check Disease Outbreak – Adewole
NCS Auctions N10m Worth Of Seized Petrol In Lagos
FMDQ Records N142trn Turnover In 2017
Oil Price Gains On Strong OPEC Supply Reduction Pact
OBJ’s Coalition Formally Unveiled In Abuja
2019: “Why Atiku Deserves PDP’s Presidential Ticket”
Federalism Best Option For Nigeria – APC
FG Declares Open Drug Markets Illegal
5 Die , 44 Injured As Suicide Bombers Hit Dalori IDPs Camp.
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
OBJ’s Coalition Formally Unveiled In Abuja
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
2019: “Why Atiku Deserves PDP’s Presidential Ticket”
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Federalism Best Option For Nigeria – APC
-
Others19 hours ago
FG Declares Open Drug Markets Illegal
-
CRIME11 hours ago
5 Die , 44 Injured As Suicide Bombers Hit Dalori IDPs Camp.
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Marketers Want Full Deregulation Of Petroleum Downstream Sector
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Federal Poly Nasarawa Get Acting Rector
-
NEWS11 hours ago
NUT Threatens Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salaries