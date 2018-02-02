Connect with us
Kiss Daniel Finds His Perfect Girl In ‘4Dayz’

Afro-pop singer Kiss Daniel enters into the month of love with his second single since oating his label, FlyBoy INC. titled “4Dayz.”

The singer whose ‘Yeba’ hit song has been one of the most downloadable songs and club banger, parted ways from his record label G-Worldwide Entertainment late last year, to start his own imprint label characteristic of the music industry.

His new single, “4Dayz” is a mid-tempo love song dominated by heavy percussion sounds accompanied by rhythmic strings. Here, Kiss Daniel sings about the end of his search for love as he has found just the perfect girl. The singer then tries to woo her by describing how deeply he is in love with her.

The song has lyrics like, “Girl I am loving you ‘4 dayz’,” and “Anytime you call my name e be like I dey craze.” Daniel goes on to beg her to sincerely reciprocate his feelings with the line: “Don’t betray me,” he pleads, don’t be a liar.”

Produced by Runtinz, ‘4dasyz’ is a danceable tune that will resonate with anyone who has ever been in love as we approach the valentine season.

Kiss Daniel whose real names are Anidugbe Oluwatobiloba Daniel came into the music scene barely four years ago and has shown immense talent and ability to churn out hits upon hits. Woju and Laiye were the two songs that brought him to limelight and even made him to perform at top events like the Nigeria Idols 2015 opening show. The graduate of Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology (FUNAAB) got threw awards at Headies 2016 after missing out on Next Rated Category in 2015 edition of the award.


