Kiss Daniel Finds His Perfect Girl In ‘4Dayz’

Afro-pop singer Kiss Daniel enters into the month of love with his second single since oating his label, FlyBoy INC. titled “4Dayz.”

The singer whose ‘Yeba’ hit song has been one of the most downloadable songs and club banger, parted ways from his record label G-Worldwide Entertainment late last year, to start his own imprint label characteristic of the music industry.

His new single, “4Dayz” is a mid-tempo love song dominated by heavy percussion sounds accompanied by rhythmic strings. Here, Kiss Daniel sings about the end of his search for love as he has found just the perfect girl. The singer then tries to woo her by describing how deeply he is in love with her.

The song has lyrics like, “Girl I am loving you ‘4 dayz’,” and “Anytime you call my name e be like I dey craze.” Daniel goes on to beg her to sincerely reciprocate his feelings with the line: “Don’t betray me,” he pleads, don’t be a liar.”