We Have Put In Place, Reporting System To Check Disease Outbreak – Adewole

There’s this notion that federal government tends to be reactionary in its approach to issues rather than prevention. Why is this so? Technically speaking, it will be inappropriate to call It an outbreak, this is because when a disease is endemic, it is no more an outbreak. We have an endemic problem which has actually also acquired a new dimension; the rst dimension is that previously, you only have it during dry season but what is surprising in the last two years is that, it is as if we are having it in the wet season and that is worrisome. Secondly, case mentality is also higher and we are also worried that a lot of healthcare workers are also becoming infected and that is worrisome. You will appreciate the fact that we lost some of our colleagues and it is painful because these are the generals. It is like a general dying at the war front, and it is going to a ect, and in fact, frighten other people especially in the health industry. So, we quite sympathize with our colleagues who lost their lives and we can only pray for the families. It is quite unfortunate. What is the federal government doing about this Lassa fever issue? When you say the federal government, you miss the issue. It has to be collective, I have just spoken to Ondo State governor, advising Ondo State government on what should be done in Ondo State because when you say federal, we will miss the point. Federal has no exclusive responsibility for it. It is a concurrent responsibility; hence it is for local, state government and federal. The federal government will help them when it is beyond their control but basic things like educating the people, using the state media to inform them,particularly the way farmers store their food; when you dry cassava and garri on the road side, and rat, particularly rats that are infected defecate on it, then we are at risk. So, we need to educate the people and to me, this is what we have to

For people to say we have not implemented the National Health Act, it is not true. We have not achieved 100 per cent implementa- tion but we are moving towards it do together. But if we start calling on federal government, things must have gotten out of hand and we don’t want that. We are also putting in place, a reporting system. What has helped us is that the reporting system that we have put in place has enabled us to know quickly when things go wrong. In 2017, we lost 17 people in one village in Niger State before anybody knew about Lassa fever. That won’t happen again now because we have our surveillance all over the country. We are trying to partner with them. Fortunately, in the last two weeks, WHO gave us 853 bikes that would also enable them to reach the di cult areas. So to us, we provide the policy document, training zonal laboratories, we would make sure that we provide drugs because we have to treat free of charge. We also make sure that we provide PP and fortunately, Nigerians now produce the PP. It is being made in Onitsha by local person, so we don’t have to import it.

There is this notion that governments tend to be reactionary in response to health issues instead of preventing. Why is it so? Well, Nigerians want to put everything on government. What is their own responsibility.? I did tell a group of people that when we live in a lthy environment, we are sending invitation to Lassa fever, yellow fever, malaria and that is not the duty of government to clean your environment. So we must clean our environment, make sure there is no stagnant water. The government cannot do that so we must take responsibility for our health. We must ensure we live in clean environment. When we do that, there will be no Lassa fever, there will be no malaria.