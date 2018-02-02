METRO
Turn Knowledge Into Power, Ambode Urges Youths
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has urged youths, who took part in the empowerment programme organised by Ikeja Electric (IE), to turn the knowledge acquired into power.
Ambode gave the advice at the end of the two-week vocational training programme held at the Community Vocational Centre in Oshodi, Lagos.
According to the governor, knowledge is power, knowledge by itself cannot be powered without using it for a purpose.
“It is my hope that this knowledge you have acquired here will be turned into power.
“You have been empowered but if you do nothing with this new information, you will remain economically powerless,” he said.
He urged the youths who benefited from the empowerment programme to become productive citizens of the state and set up businesses in order to pay their taxes.
“Remain consistent in your enterprise and be very disciplined in your finances and you will experience growth and satisfaction beyond your dreams.
“This century is about entrepreneurs and so you need to position yourself properly.
“Do not despise the days of little beginning as the sky should be your limit. What you need to do is to bring somebody else along with you.
“That’s how to spread the knowledge and power,” he said.
The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Social Development, Mrs Joyce Onafowonkan, urged IE to assist the participants to set up their businesses so that they could pay taxes.
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IE, Mr Anthony Youdeowei, said the programme was to reduce unemployment rate in the country.
The managing director said the company remained committed to enriching lives, urging the participants to embrace the training and become models.
” At IE, we are deeply passionate about providing opportunities for Nigerian youths to hone their entrepreneurial skills through various platforms.
“We believe that there are millions of youths out there who need the right opportunity and support to develop,” he said.
One of the participants, Allen Chuks, thanked the organiser of the empowerment programme for the opportunity given to them.
” It is a life changing experience, it has enlightened me on a lot of things and brought me to a new level.
“This is an added stream of income for me,” he said. (NAN)
