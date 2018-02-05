HEALTH
2 Die Of Diarrhea, 82 Hospitalised In Kaduna
No fewer than two children have died and 82 others hospitalized following an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the outbreak was recorded in Kafanchan and neighbouring villages of Katsit, Takau and Katsak.
Abdullmumin Bala, the Disease Control Officer of the Local Government confirmed the development to NAN on Monday in Kafanchan.
He said that the affected children aged 1-5, were receiving treatment in different health facilities in the area.
Bala explained that the health department of the Council had already created awareness on the disease and would undertake water treatment in affected areas to curb the spread.
Also, the Local Council Administrator, Alhaji Yusuf Mu’azu said the health department had taken rapid control measures to arrest the situation.
He expressed satisfaction that the situation had been brought under control and urged people not to panic.
When contacted, the Director of Health in the local council, Mrs Sarah Dadai said the 82 children admitted at Kafanchan Primary Healthcare Centre had been treated and discharged.
“This followed prompt intervention measures put in place by authorities of Jema’a local government and the Kaduna State Ministry of Health to arrest the situation.
“Additional drugs have been dispatched to the health facility where the affected children were admitted to forestall further cases,” she said. (NAN)
Sign up for our newsletter
2 Die Of Diarrhea, 82 Hospitalised In Kaduna
I Demand Nothing But The Best, Gov. Ambode Tells New Cabinet Members
Woman, 40 Commits Suicide In Ebonyi
Theatre Commander Inducts Cameroonian Forces Into Operation Lafiya Dole
Zumunci Shi Ne Silar Hada Kan Al’umma —Hajiya Bilkisu Waziri
Ganduje To Fulani Herdsmen: Relocate To Kano From Benue, Taraba
Pitching Political Class Against The People Unhealthy, IBB Warns
We’ve Completely Defeated Boko Haram – Army
Policeman Killed, Another Missing In Fresh Benue Attack
$44m NIA Fund Not Missing – Reps
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ganduje To Fulani Herdsmen: Relocate To Kano From Benue, Taraba
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Pitching Political Class Against The People Unhealthy, IBB Warns
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
We’ve Completely Defeated Boko Haram – Army
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Policeman Killed, Another Missing In Fresh Benue Attack
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$44m NIA Fund Not Missing – Reps
-
NEWS12 hours ago
We Have Paid For Benin-Okene Road – Fashola
-
NEWS12 hours ago
FG Has Created Millions of Jobs – Minister
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Biu-Gombe Road Contract: Biu Forum Wants FG To Beware Of Fraudulent Contractors