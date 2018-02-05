Benue Killings: Bafarawa Urges Ortom To Dialogue With Fulani

Former Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has advised Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom to dialogue with the Fulani so as to ensure peace in his state.

Bafarawa spoke at the Government House, Makurdi, when he came on a special visit to sympathise and condole with the victims, government and people of Benue State over the recent crisis that led to loss of lives and properties in the state.

According to him, peace is paramount and there is no alternative to it.

He advised the governor to carry everyone along in order to effectively succeed in bringing solution to the killings, destruction of properties and attacks in many communities in the state.

“We shouldn’t be fighting each other due to a simple issue; we are one family – Fulani, Tiv alike, we are all northerners irrespective of the religious and ethnic differences, and we have a great challenge of ensuring the survival of our region.

“Both Tiv and Fulani are one family who humorously joke and exchange banters among one another without hate”, he said.

Bafarawa, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, faulted the tagging of Fulani as terrorists by Nigerians, saying they do not use or carry guns, rather they use sticks to protect and guide their livestock.

“Our Fulani who roamed around holding stick to guide and protect their cattle against invading wild animals are not criminals; they don’t foment trouble, not to talk of maiming and killing their host communities; why should they then be targeted and branded as enemies in the community?” asked Bafarawa

He advocated the use of traditional rulers and retired security officers from the north to solve the crisis.

“This is our collective responsibility. We all have collective responsibility for ensuring sustainable peace and unity among all the affected people in the country. We are blessed with many highly skilled and intelligent people who can offer the best option and security solution.

“As governor, you are not only a leader but father to all. You must recognise and accept such challenge to do justice and fairness to all”, Bafarawa told Ortom.

The former governor of Sokoto State described the Benue crisis as political, which could be resolved with justice and trust among all the affected victims.

He donated N10 million to the people affected, mostly Fulani, Tiv, Hausa and Idoma communities in the state.

In his response, Governor Ortom described Bafarawa as a man of peace and a blessing to Nigeria.

“You are a good and committed leader who never rests till he ensures that people practise what they preach for unity and harmony. I salute you for leaving your activities in order to sympathise with our good people of Benue State.”

The governor assured his guest that the state government would bring all the stakeholders together to find a lasting solution to the matter.

He thanked Bafarawa and his entrouge for the visit and expressed appreciation for the donation given and sympathy shown to the victims.

Bafarawa’s entourage included Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, Alhaji Aminu Dan’agundi; Alhaji Ibrahim Gidado and Alhaji Saddik Sanyinna, former Commissioners of Information and Agriculture respectively; Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, former secretary, Kebbi State caretaker committee of the PDP, Alhaji Yahaya Nasani and Alhaji Ahmed Girafshi, among others.