SERAP Drags FG To African Commission Over Return Of Refugees

A rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has petitioned the chairperson of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights requesting “the urgent intervention of the Bureau of the Commission to end the ongoing human rights violations of naturalised Nigerians, refugees and asylum seekers forcibly returned to their country by the Nigerian authorities.”

The organisation urged the chairperson and Bureau of the Commission “to urgently hold an extra-ordinary session of the African Commission to address the illegal and unfair return of 51 Cameroon refugees, asylum seekers and naturalised Nigerians, and the continuing violations of the rights of the returnees by the government of Cameroon.”

The organisation also urged the Commission to “speak out strongly and condemn the unfair treatment of the refugees, asylum seekers and naturalised Nigerians by the government of Cameroon, and request the government to immediately release them from unlawful detention.”

The petition dated February 2, 2018 and signed by SERAP’s deputy director, Timothy Adewale, stated that, “International law is very clear on the fact that individuals, including asylum seekers, even if they have entered the country illegally, are entitled to enjoy human rights.

“SERAP is seriously concerned that forced return of naturalised Nigerians, refugees and asylum seekers is both legally and morally wrong, and would set a bad precedent for the rest of the sub-region.”

The organisation noted that naturalised Nigerians, refugees and asylum seekers had come to Nigeria for protection and to escape the gross violations of fundamental human rights in Cameroon but that by returning them to Cameroon, Nigerian authorities had failed to provide reasonable opportunity to them to establish their case through judicial review of the risk of persecution, torture and other human rights abuses in Cameroon.

It added: “Both Nigeria and Cameroon do not have any extradition treaty. We consider the forced return of Cameroon asylum seekers from Nigeria illegal and unfair, as it failed to meet a high standard of procedural fairness and justice. Both Nigeria and Cameroon have ratified the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and United Nations Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.”

“According to our information, the Nigerian authorities illegally and unfairly returned naturalised Nigerians, refugees and asylum seekers on Friday, January 26, 2018. The returnees are mostly leaders of the people of Southern Cameroon and who have been living in Nigeria for several years.”

“SERAP argues that the government of Nigeria breaches its international obligations including those requiring the government to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers are not returned to jurisdictions such as Cameroon, where they would face persecution and human rights violations, such as torture and other ill-treatment.

Nigeria is also bound by the principle of non-refoulement, the obligation not to return a refugee to a country where he is at risk of persecution.”

“Similarly, both Nigeria and Cameroon are states parties to the UN Convention against Torture which in article 3 provides that no State Party shall return, refoul or extradite a person to another State where there are grounds for believing that that person would be in danger of being subjected to torture.”

The group noted that Article 5 of the African Charter of Human and Peoples’ Rights prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment which is interpreted by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights as including a prohibition of returning a person to a country where he or she would face torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.