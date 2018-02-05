World Cancer Day: Bagudu Laments Paucity Of Treatment Equipment

As part of the activities to mark the World Cancer Day, the wife of Kebbi State governor and founder Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu,‎ has lamented the unavailability of cancer treatment equipment in Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP reports that the World Cancer Day was commemorated yesterday across the globe.

In a statement to mark the day, Bagudu lamented that out of the required 300 Linear Accelerator machines, commonly known as LINAC, needed in Nigeria for cancer patients, the country has only four, a figure that is grossly inadequate.

“Historically, doctors used radiation-filled glass tube implants to destroy cancer cells since 1898. But this was imprecise and collateral damage was much. The modern LINAC is a laser-guided missile producing millions of volts of energy travelling in a straight line at nearly the speed of light to strike directly at the tumour site. It is so precise that damage to nearby bones, organs, muscles and nerves is often negligible,” she said.

“The World Health Organisation recommends that for Nigerias’s population of 170 million, we should have 300 of these machines. Only in 2009 did Nigeria acquire just four, only to find that they were mostly refurbished and most had since fallen into disrepair.”

She identified ‘corporate slavery’ by industrialised nation as another issue affecting cancer care in Nigeria.

According to her, Equipment manufacturers have a tight syndicated control over the end users particularly in Africa and the developing world.

“I have first-hand experience of this. When we started the Medicaid Radio-diagnostic Centre in 2005, we acquired solely GE equipment, including the first privately owned CT scan in Abuja. At the time, GE had only two engineers to service and maintain all their equipment in the country. In no time, both Derin and Solomon were on my frequent caller list.

I’m glad GE subsequently invested in more engineers to service the exponential increase in the number of equipment they were bringing into the country. But it is nowhere near sufficient. We eventually acquired a Hitachi MRI, and faced the same issues with poor numbers of service engineers and lengthy downtimes.

“A faulty small part costing a reasonably affordable $2000 can easily involve a three-month wait on modern machines. Such parts, along with their installation software, are not available at Shoprite plaza. They have to be ordered not by just anyone, but by appointed representative agents. To overcome such life endangering waits, UDUTH identifies parts that frequently malfunction and procure many to store. Thus, it frees itself from the ‘corporate slavery’ chains of western manufacturing firms to an extent.‎”

‎She also noted that of all the nine Oncology centres in Nigeria, only one functions effectively.

“My medical colleagues will agree with me that, somehow, of all the nine Oncology service centres we have the country, the one that functions most of the time is that of the Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto. As the Medicaid Cancer Foundation engaged partners with a view to set up a treatment centre, we decided to visit the Sokoto unit to to find out how they got the right formula.”

Dr Shinkfi-Bagudu added that she met UDUTH’s LINAC in November 2017, in the management of the chief medical director, Dr. Yakubu Ahmed, who leads a very professional team, including an oncologist, a radiologist, a biomedical engineer and a mould technician.