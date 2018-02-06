Police Arraign 2 Men Over Theft Of Building Materials

The police on Tuesday arraigned two men at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, over theft of building materials with value yet to be estimated.

The defendants, Samson Peter, 24, and Abubakar Abbas, 24, work as security guards, standing trial on

two-count charge of joint act and theft by servant.

The prosecutor, Florence Avhioboh, told the court that Michael Ajakeye of Associated Estate, Life Camp, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station in November 2017.

Avhioboh said the defendants, who were security guards at Citec Estate, Abuja, stole Ajakeye’s

building materials which value had yet to be estimated and went to unknown destination.

The prosecutor added that Samson Peter was later caught in Adamawa State, and he confessed to the crime, saying it was jointly committed with Abbas.

He also confessed that he sold the materials at the cost of N145,000 and gave Abbas N15,000 out of it.

Avhioboh said all efforts to trace who bought the materials proved abortive, noting that the offences contravened sections 79 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, referred the matter back to the police station for further investigation to trace the buyer of the materials as he adjourned hearing in the matter until Feb. 13. (NAN)