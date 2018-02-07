APC Passes Vote Of Confidence On Minister

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has passed a vote of confidence on the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.

The organizing secretary, Chief Ekpe Owan said the Minister has been living up to his commitment to the party since last year.

Owan, who showed signatures of about 46 state executive committee members that was submitted to the national chairman of APC, Chief John Oyegun, said they have passed a vote of confidence on the minister and called for the suspension of the National Vice chairman, South-South and the acting state chairman amongst seven others with immediate effect.

According to the organising secretary, the officers recommended for the suspension are said to be the perpetrators of the embarrassment the party is facing in the state.

“The publication that the minister has been suspended is a propaganda, malicious, cheap blackmail without any iota of truth. “it’s misleading and intended to divide the party.

He said the working committee observed that there was no competent meeting validly called for on the 27/1/2018 in that the notice of meeting issued through a Text message on 24/1/2018 for meeting billed for 27/1/2018, violates a section of the constitution of the APC.”

“Constitution requires at least 14 days for a valid meeting, nay, there was no such preparation,” he said.m

According to him, “Pursuance to Article 13.8 (i) – (viii) of the APC constitution, the State Working Committee has no powers to discipline any person on the basis of which to predicate the claim by John Ochala, Hiliard Etagbo Eta or any other person (s) that the State Working Committee suspended the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.”

“Such a claim is not only mischievous, inept, grossly irresponsible but ultra vires the powers of the Working Committee, even where the decision was taken at all,” he said.

“We thank the National Chairman of this great party; His Excellency, Chief Odigie Oyegun for affording our Leaders, the opportunity to resolve an acting State Chairman issue, for Cross River State, which we honestly believe will finally resolve and foster peace amongst all genuine and committed Party members in the state.

Also, the Etung chapter chairman and a founding member of the party in Cross River State, Mr. Amba Bitty described the purported suspension of the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani as a ruse.

Bitty who dismissed the purported suspension, said it was a figment of the imagination of those who have refused to accept the fact that the minister has outshone them.

“Soon after the appointment of Pastor Ussaini, Mr Ochala is said to have formed an alliance with Prince Eta, whom he felt could facilitate his stealthy transition to becoming the substantive chairman against the fact that it was not zoned to his senatorial district hence,” he said.

Also, Sen Bassey Otu who represented Cross River South said the minister was not suspended.

Otu said the purported suspension was a mastermind of those who imagined it and executed same without recourse to the party constitutional provisions for discipline.