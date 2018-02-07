I’m Not Evading EFCC Invitation – Senator Oduah

Former aviation minister, Senator Stella Oduah, has described as untrue recent reports that she was evading invitations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oduah, who is the senator representing Anambra North in the upper chamber, in a statement issued yesterday described the report as the handiwork of political detractors whose aim was to pitch the anti-graft agency and the general public against her, even as she indicated that she was already in talks with her lawyer to sue for defamation of character.

Reports in some national dailies and online media had indicated that the lawmaker, who chairs the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, was evading invitations to the commission to defend a N9.4 billion contract awarded during her time as aviation minister.

However, the senator stressed that the story was mere fabrication which did not emanate from the EFCC, adding that she had been in constant correspondence with the commission.

According to her, she was willing to defend her stewardship during her time as minister as she followed due process in discharging her duties.

“The season of politics is here again and some people must play the politics of pull down syndrome; this is what perhaps informed the fabrications in the story.

“How else do you explain that a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a law-abiding citizen, a chief executive officer of multinational companies, would be evasive to honour an invitation if not a mere mischief that is informed by dirty politics.

“Even the publication did not say that I stole any government money or awarded contracts to myself,” she said in a statement yesterday.

The senator added that contracts awarded under her watch as a minister were done in her official capacity and they went through due process, adding that in her time as minister, she transformed the aviation sector and followed all established processes and procedures.