. . . As UPISS Cautions Against Attacks On President

A nongovernmental organisation, Unity and Peace Initiative for the Survival of the Society (UPISS) has cautioned elders and past rulers against setting the country ablaze by their statements and utterances.

The organisation warned that President Muhammadu Buhari should be allowed to do his job without being bullied or coerced out of office, stressing that this may lead to break down of law and order, further polarization of the country along ethnic and religious lines and loss of lives and property.

Former military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently wrote statements on the short comings of the present administration particularly, aimed at President Muhammadu Buhari where one of the duo, Obasanjo asked Buhari not to seek reelection in 2019.

The convener of UPISS, Dr Ugochukwu Okafor, said few individuals can no longer be allowed to toy with the destiny and future of over 200 million Nigerians.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the national convener of the group said, “It came as a surprise and rude shock to us and the citizens of this country that inciting and bullying letters should be emanating from our two former rulers in quick succession.

“These were leaders that have had the opportunity and privilege to reposition and make this country great but unfortunately the rot being witnessed in the society was created by them.

“We need peace in this country, our people have suffered enough. These past leaders have unfettered access to the president at any given time and nothing stops them from helping the president to move this country forward in peace and unity.”

“This democracy must be given a chance to succeed and excel by allowing the electorate to always decide who will govern and lead them through the ballot and not the other way round.

“Mr President should be allowed to do his job without being bullied or coerced out of office, as this may lead to break down of law and order, further polarization of the country along ethnic and religious lines and loss of lives and property.”

Okafor alleged that all these castigations through open writing of inciting letters would not do anybody any good including the writers.

He said the system’s temperature must be gauged and properly observed by elders before issuing any inciting or hateful statements.

He said “The peace, unity and progress of this country could be achieved if our leaders should desist from manipulation of the system and the citizens and allow the will of the people through the ballots to always prevail.

“Few individuals can no longer be allowed to toy with the destiny and future of over 200 million Nigerians.”