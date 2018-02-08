Amnesty: Ex-Agitators Threaten To Return To Creeks If…

Reformed ex-agitators from the Niger Delta have threatened to go back to the creeks if President Muhammadu Buhari listens to selfish politicians scheming to force the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Brig. Gen Paul Boroh (rtd) out of office.

The ex-agitators who came under the auspices of the Delta Chapter of the Niger Delta Ex-Agitators handed down the threat during a peaceful protest which began at the Marine Police premises in Warri, Delta State, describing the move and attempt by some politicians in the region as shameful and selfish by people who have no interest in the peace and development in the region given the track records of Buhari as Amnesty boss.

In their numbers, they matched through the ever busy Warri/Sapele road, chanting solidarity songs, bearing placards with inscriptions such as,”Boroh has done well”, “Politicians don’t cause problems in Niger Delta”, “Niger Delta Youths be wise”, “Politicians allow EFCC to do their job”, “We stand with Boroh”, “Politicians leave Boroh alone” and “Stop dragging Boroh’s name to the mud”.

Led by Comrade Friday Iyorakpo said they don’t want the Amnesty boss to be sacked, warning that there will be no peace in the region if Boroh is removed without concrete reasons.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Comrade Ernest Abuja, advised that for the sake of peace, Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh should be left alone to focus on the mandate of his office, adding that Boroh has reformed the Presidential Amnesty Programme through the numerous initiatives he has introduced into the programme.

Another beneficiary, Favour Ebiebo, who spoke on behalf of the women unit of the Ex-Agitators said through Boroh a lot of women like her have been trained and empowered under the PAP programme.

“We have benefitted a lot from Paul Boroh since he became Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. We have benefitted a lot through Paul Boroh. I am doing hair dressing because of Boroh. I have saloon because of the Amnesty Programme. We are begging politicians to leave Boroh alone. We are pleading with those politicians to leave him alone. As women from different communities are pleading with politicians to leave Boroh alone, she pleaded.

Comrade Bosman Ambi Amuda, an ex-agitator, also advised that those calling for Boroh’s head should tread carefully and put the interests of the region first and allow the programme under Boroh to continue as he is the man the cap fits. According to him, “he (Boroh) understands the Amnesty programme”.

Amuda advised the president not to listen to greedy politicians, whose best interest was to cause confusion to serve their belly, saying Boroh’s reform has redefined the purpose of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and is the best thing that has happened to the Niger Delta region.

“If Boroh is sacked today, a lot of aggrieved youths in the Niger Delta will return back to creeks to cause more havoc in the communities and country. We have to move forward. Let President Muhammadu Buhari look into this matter and leave Gen. Paul Boroh in Office, said Godfrey Ogboghren

“Those greedy politicians trying to remove him from Office want some money. They want him to come and lobby them. That is why they are fighting him.

“With Paul Boroh, we are satisfied. You can see from this January things are going fine. Although, they were owing us some stipends, but for now, they have cleared everything. Let them leave him to work. He is the man that we want. He should continue his good work.

“I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in this matter very quickly because if anything happens, the Niger Delta will scatter and we don’t want that. We have been reformed, trained and that is why we are doing this peaceful protest right now, said a beneficiary of the Amnesty Programme, Mike Gomero.