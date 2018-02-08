Gov Wike Donates N200m To Benue IDPs, Condemns Killings

Governor Nyelsom Wike of Rivers State has said that wether the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, is right or wrong in the implementation of the Anti-open Grazing Law, there is no justification for a particular group to rise up against another by killing innocent souls

Governor Wike who made this known during a visit to the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, in Makurdi said, the time has come for Nigerians irrespective of party afiliations to throw behind their political differences and forged a common ground to stem the killings in Benue and other states of the federation

Governor Wike who made a cash donation of N200 million for the up keep of the IDPs said,

“I have led a delegation of stakeholders in River State to come to Benue and commiserate with the government and people of the state over the lost of lives and properties because we Christians, we know what it means to lose even one soul, talk less of losing over 73 innocent souls who were in their sleep, so we have to identify with a brother who is in problem, that is why we are here to share in your pain, we condemn this killing and called on the federal government to live up to its responsibility of protecting lives and properties.